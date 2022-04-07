Senior Software Developer (Ruby on Rails) at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

My client is looking for a Senior Software Developer.

Remote hybrid role, offices are in Cape Town. Full JD available.

Competitive salary, great global company, money management industry.

Working on the entire software stack from UI through to backend processing and database changes.

The application runs entirely on AWS and uses many of the AWS services.

Software stack: Ruby on Rails, Posgres, AWS.

Development tools:

Jira, Git, GitHub, CodeClimate, HoneyBadger, TeamCity for CI, NewRelic, Datadog, Chef.

Responsibilities

Design

• Design solutions to routine problems/defects independently

• Participate in team design sessions for large-scale development

• Understand and develop use cases to supplement business cases for technical development

Development

• A passion for software development

• Follows standards for coding, documentation and impact assessments

• Provides in-depth technical troubleshooting and defect remediation for client, BA and QA reported

problems requiring a high degree of technical expertise

• Develop technical documentation for software solutions for targeted audience, which may include

external clients

• Develop solutions for moderately complex problems and enhancements individually

• Become an effective member of an agile development scrum team

• Work closely developing the application with Product Management

• Participate in functional and user-interface design discussions

Essential Qualifications

• 5+ years of development experience

Essential Technical Skills

• Ruby and Rails

• Relational SQL Database (Ideally Postgres)

• Source control tools such as Git

• SOLID principles

• Excellent problem solving and debugging skills

Ideal Qualifications

• Computer Science Diploma/Degree

• Knowledge of finance in the performance measurement / asset management field, or a desire to gain

experience in this field

• Experience with the following technologies:

o AWS or other cloud platform.

About The Employer:

A software firm that provides back-office automation systems to the investment management industry.

Learn more/Apply for this position