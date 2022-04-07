Senior Software Tester at Headhunters

Our US client seeks a Senior Software Tester to join their team on a long term contract basis.
This is a work from home role (no office time).
Payment in US$.
Main purpose of the position:
- The Senior Software Tester is responsible for a number of key testing aspects within the Development Team. This will be contract employment and a work from home position.
Qualifications/ Experience:
- BSc or equivalent Degree.
- SYSPRO ERP Experience preferred.
- WMS Experience preferred.
- Crystal Report Experience preferred.
- Software Testing Experience.
Key Skills:
- C# Development experience.
- Microsoft SQL Server Experience.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Structured problem solving skills.
- Confident and Self Motivated.
Responsibilities:
- Daily Ticket Testing on the Azure DevOps portal.
- Monitoring of daily Automated Testing cycles with updates as needed.
- Writing of coded UI tests for Regression Testing.
- Direct communication with the developers on Defects and Tickets.
- Maintenance of the automated Test Environment and Software.
- Software Release Notes compilation and management.
- The successful candidate will report to the CEO.
If you are not contacted within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.