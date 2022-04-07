Senior Technical Specialist at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Our client is a leading omni-channel retailer, delighting their customers with an innovative range of curated products on personalized terms. Their aim is to provide multiple, convenient, and easy retail shopping channels to guarantee that we meet all our customer expectations.

The ideal candidate for this role will be responsible for providing technical and user support to all Datacenter infrastructure in a hybrid environment. This includes, but is not limited to the design, installation, maintenance, and support of all datacenter systems. Furthermore, to provide senior input and guidance to server team functions. Act as a mentor to team members and ensure a stable, reliable infrastructure platform is upheld according to SLA.

Key Performance Areas

Windows Server Operating System Administration

• Build, develop and maintain Windows Server operating systems according to company standards and best practices

Microsoft RDS / VDI

• Be the system owner for the RDS/VDI solution by pro-actively identifying potential issues and applying remedial steps to prevent them.

• Manage and maintain underlying Microsoft Hyper-V Clusters

Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager

• Be the system owner for SCCM and ensure the solution is in line with the expected compliancy ratings.

• Management of SCEP in end-user environment

• Management and development of standard and custom reports (SQL Report Builder)

• Microsoft Software patch- and compliancy management

Microsoft System Center Operations Manager

• Collaborate with team to deliver effective monitoring methods

• Development of low resource intensive monitors/rules

• Management of platform

Standard Operating Procedures

• Maintain and create documentation on existing or new processes on file repository in related areas

Veeam Backup & Replication

• Manage and maintain Veeam* software to ensure backup success rate is maintained

Requirements

Qualifications & Accreditations

• A relevant tertiary qualification

• ITIL certification and /or experience

• Microsoft AD, System Center, HyperV, RDS, Microsoft Clusters, SAN, Veeam, VMWare, Linux, Hybrid Compute, Cloud, Azure, O365, InTune, AWS & EKS

Other Requirements

• Proficient in PowerShell scripting (Microsoft Integration)

• Proficient in System Center Orchestrator

• Solid understanding of Azure to allow administration and management

• Solid understanding of Office 365 to allow administration and management

• Good understanding of Vmware ESXi and vSphere to allow administration and management

Values

• Keep Innovating – we have the courage to contribute new ideas and turn those ideas into reality.

• Think like an entrepreneur – we treat the business like it’s our own.

• Keep it real – we are mindful of the impact of our words and actions.

• Raise the bar – we strive to deliver excellence in everything that we do.

