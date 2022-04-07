Software Developer

Key Performance Areas
- 5 + years’ experience with Microsoft .Net, MVC, Web API, SQL Server, and Visual Studio
- development environment
- Expert level proficiency in .NET technologies including C#, ASP.NET, Entity Framework and Web
- Services
- Experience developing and consuming REST based services.
- Extensive relational database design and complex querying experience
- Proficient with web front-end development including JavaScript / typescript, Ajax, HTML5, CSS, responsive Bootstrap, etc.
- High proficiency coding in C#, .NET
- Expert knowledge of Web Services and APIs using SOAP, REST, and JSON.
- Ability to derive solid architecture, design and implementations from requirements
- Adhere to coding standards, version and source control, task / bug tracking processes
- Adhere to change management and defined SDLC (agile) processes
- Perform dev testing of own assigned tasks
Qualifications
- BSc Information Technology degree or similar
Experience
Specific Skills (Technical):
- HTML5, CSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript,
- NET MVC, C#, WEBAPI, Web Services
- MS Visual Studio and MS SQL Server
- GIT and continuous integration
- Soap, JSON, XML, WCF, HTTP(S), REST
- Nice to have
- Experience on .NET Core MVC, .Net CORE API
- Experience on single page framework, e.g. React, Angular / Vue
The successful applicant must have:
- Be a team player that contribute by example
- Be able and enjoy working in a team, under pressure with a high level of responsibility and accountability
- Be self-driven, passionate, positive and have high energy levels
- Willing to learn, keep up to date with technologies, contribute, mentor and assist other team members
- Have knowledge of the agile process and be committed to adhere to processes around
- source control, standards, reviews, quality, release management, deployment, etc.
- Be a logical thinker, organized, assertive and focused on delivering quality dev tested work
- Have good verbal and written communication skills, and do not have a problem
- communicating and sharing with other members and management on a daily ongoing basis.
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- CSS
- Bootstrap
- Javascript
- NET MVC
- C#
- WebAPI
- SQL
- Soap
- JSON
- XML
- WCF
- HTTP
- REST
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree