Software Developer

Key Performance Areas
5 + years’ experience with Microsoft .Net, MVC, Web API, SQL Server, and Visual Studio development environment
Expert level proficiency in .NET technologies including C#, ASP.NET, Entity Framework and Web Services
Experience developing and consuming REST based services.
Extensive relational database design and complex querying experience
Proficient with web front-end development including JavaScript / typescript, Ajax, HTML5, CSS, responsive Bootstrap, etc.
High proficiency coding in C#, .NET
Expert knowledge of Web Services and APIs using SOAP, REST, and JSON
Ability to derive solid architecture, design and implementations from requirements
Adhere to coding standards, version and source control, task / bug tracking processes
Adhere to change management and defined SDLC (agile) processes
Perform dev testing of own assigned tasks
Qualifications
BSc Information Technology degree or similar
Experience
Specific Skills (Technical):
HTML5, CSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript,
NET MVC, C#, WEBAPI, Web Services
MS Visual Studio and MS SQL Server
- GIT and continuous integration
- Soap, JSON, XML, WCF, HTTP(S), REST
Nice to have
- Experience on .NET Core MVC, .Net CORE API
- Experience on single page framework, e.g. React, Angular / Vue
The successful applicant must have:
- Be a team player that contribute by example
- Be able and enjoy working in a team, under pressure with a high level of
- responsibility and accountability
- Be self-driven, passionate, positive and have high energy levels
- Willing to learn, keep up to date with technologies, contribute, mentor and assist other
- team members
- Have knowledge of the agile process and be committed to adhere to processes around source control, standards, reviews, quality, release management, deployment, etc.
- Be a logical thinker, organized, assertive and focused on Delivering quality dev tested work
- Have good verbal and written communication skills, and do not have a problem communicating and sharing with other members and management on a daily ongoing basis.
Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree