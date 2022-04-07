Software Developer

Key Performance Areas

5 + years’ experience with Microsoft .Net, MVC, Web API, SQL Server, and Visual Studio development environment

Expert level proficiency in .NET technologies including C#, ASP.NET, Entity Framework and Web Services

Experience developing and consuming REST based services.

Extensive relational database design and complex querying experience

Proficient with web front-end development including JavaScript / typescript, Ajax, HTML5, CSS, responsive Bootstrap, etc.

High proficiency coding in C#, .NET

Expert knowledge of Web Services and APIs using SOAP, REST, and JSON

Ability to derive solid architecture, design and implementations from requirements

Adhere to coding standards, version and source control, task / bug tracking processes

Adhere to change management and defined SDLC (agile) processes

Perform dev testing of own assigned tasks

Qualifications

BSc Information Technology degree or similar

Experience

Specific Skills (Technical):

HTML5, CSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript,

NET MVC, C#, WEBAPI, Web Services

MS Visual Studio and MS SQL Server

GIT and continuous integration

Soap, JSON, XML, WCF, HTTP(S), REST

Nice to have

Experience on .NET Core MVC, .Net CORE API

Experience on single page framework, e.g. React, Angular / Vue

The successful applicant must have:

Be a team player that contribute by example

Be able and enjoy working in a team, under pressure with a high level of

responsibility and accountability

Be self-driven, passionate, positive and have high energy levels

Willing to learn, keep up to date with technologies, contribute, mentor and assist other

team members

Have knowledge of the agile process and be committed to adhere to processes around source control, standards, reviews, quality, release management, deployment, etc.

Be a logical thinker, organized, assertive and focused on Delivering quality dev tested work

Have good verbal and written communication skills, and do not have a problem communicating and sharing with other members and management on a daily ongoing basis.

