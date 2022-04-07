Software Tester

Apr 7, 2022

Key Performance Areas

  • Create test cases and test the functionality
  • You’ll run functional tests, customer scenario testing, stress testing, performance testing andscalability testing. The goal is to iron out any bugs and improve the quality of the system as a whole.
  • Can make process improvement suggestions

Qualifications

  • ISTQB Foundation Certification

Experience

Specific Skills (Technical):

  • Extensive experience in related roles in the financial services industry
  • Agile / Scrum experience
  • Very good understanding of the software development process
  • Good communication ability
  • Ability to effectively translate business requirements in technology terminology
  • SQL Understanding
  • Frontend Testing
  • Backend Testing

Desired Skills:

  • ISTQB
  • AGILE

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position