Technical Support Specialist

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:
- Related Diploma
- Bachelor’s Degree Advantageous
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- At least 3-5 years in an application support environment
- Experience working in a high availability environment with multiple operational instances
Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.
However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.