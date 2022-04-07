UiPath Developer at Tata Consultancy Services

Job Description:

Looking for UiPath Developers and Analyst. This position will work within a team to help customers modernize operations by building software automations and analytics insights that integrates processes across numerous applications and systems. This includes providing support throughout the full automation development life cycle.

Requirements:

Minimum 6 years of experience

Design, develop and Implement various process improvement tools and techniques including Workflow, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Optical Character Recognition (OCR), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Learning (ML) and Analytics Dashboard to meet end-to-end business requirements

Map the as-is process, Explore, identify and test new innovative technology or solution for process re-engineering/digitization/automation or able to come up with a revolutionize idea

Create and maintain throughout the project life-cycle, the Solution Design Document (SDD) including detailed RPA solution process flows, process and technical specification

Create and document test procedures and scenarios for user acceptance test

Defines and plans the development approach for larger projects/solutions through smaller developments using object-oriented design skills

Work in a project based organization to deliver within defined project plan and constraints, as well as communicating any identified project risks and issues to project manager

Support in the creation and ongoing refinement of an appropriately tailored Framework that provides the optimum platform for rapid and repeatable delivery of processes improvement within the company

Monitor, Schedule, scale and monitor the balance load of the developed solution to meet agreed SLAs effectiveness with business units

Investigate and conduct detailed analysis of RPA Incidents and process exceptions by applying a strategic approach to root cause analysis

Ensure the completeness, effectiveness, and sustainability for the implementation of proposed appropriate solution

Working with a dynamic team to refine and expand the automation based upon users feedback

Desired Skills:

RPA

OCR

NLP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

About The Employer:

About Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India’s largest multinational business group, TCS has over 500,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. For more information, visit [URL Removed] and follow TCS news at @TCS_News.

