Web Developer

Duties:

Web Developer to be responsible for the coding, innovative design and layout of our website (s).

Web developer responsibilities include building our website from concept all the way to completion from the bottom up, fashioning everything from the home page to site layout and function (full stack) in conjunction with IT Manager.

Write well designed, testable, efficient code by using best software development practices

Create website layout/user interface by using standard HTML/CSS practices

Integrate data from various back-end services and databases

Gather and refine specifications and requirements based on technical needs

Create and maintain software documentation

Be responsible for maintaining, expanding, and scaling our site

Stay plugged into emerging technologies/industry trends and apply them into operations and activities

Requirements:

WordPress / WooCommerce Development skills essential including plugin development and customisation

Proven working experience in web programming

Top-notch programming skills and in-depth knowledge of modern HTML/CSS

Familiarity with the following programming languages: PHP, ASP.NET, Javascript

A solid understanding of how web applications work including security, session management, and best development practices (frameworks and libraries)

Adequate knowledge of relational database systems, Object Oriented Programming and web application development

Web performance optimization (WPO)

Testing and de-bugging

Hands-on experience with network diagnostics, network analytics tools

Basic knowledge of Search Engine Optimization process

Aggressive problem diagnosis and creative problem-solving skills

Backend development SQL and Linux

Desired Skills:

WordPress

Woocommerce

Web Development

