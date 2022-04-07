Our client in Centurion is looking for a dynamic candidate to join their team
Duties:
- Web Developer to be responsible for the coding, innovative design and layout of our website (s).
- Web developer responsibilities include building our website from concept all the way to completion from the bottom up, fashioning everything from the home page to site layout and function (full stack) in conjunction with IT Manager.
- Write well designed, testable, efficient code by using best software development practices
- Create website layout/user interface by using standard HTML/CSS practices
- Integrate data from various back-end services and databases
- Gather and refine specifications and requirements based on technical needs
- Create and maintain software documentation
- Be responsible for maintaining, expanding, and scaling our site
- Stay plugged into emerging technologies/industry trends and apply them into operations and activities
Requirements:
- WordPress / WooCommerce Development skills essential including plugin development and customisation
- Proven working experience in web programming
- Top-notch programming skills and in-depth knowledge of modern HTML/CSS
- Familiarity with the following programming languages: PHP, ASP.NET, Javascript
- A solid understanding of how web applications work including security, session management, and best development practices (frameworks and libraries)
- Adequate knowledge of relational database systems, Object Oriented Programming and web application development
- Web performance optimization (WPO)
- Testing and de-bugging
- Hands-on experience with network diagnostics, network analytics tools
- Basic knowledge of Search Engine Optimization process
- Aggressive problem diagnosis and creative problem-solving skills
- Backend development SQL and Linux
Desired Skills:
- WordPress
- Woocommerce
- Web Development