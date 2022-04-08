AWS Developer

We are seeking an experienced AWS Developer who is up for a challenge! Send us your CV today and we will contact you

We have opportunities for Mid – SNR developers to join the team.

Required Experience:

Sc. Computer Science or similar IT Qualification

5+ years professional experience

South African citizen

Digital Ocean

js

PHP (JavaScript, jQuery)

MySQL, MongoDB

Platforms:

Jira

Slack

Google

Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed], you can also contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website on [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

aws

Learn more/Apply for this position