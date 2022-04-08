AWS Developer

Apr 8, 2022

We are seeking an experienced AWS Developer who is up for a challenge! Send us your CV today and we will contact you
We have opportunities for Mid – SNR developers to join the team.

Required Experience:

  • Sc. Computer Science or similar IT Qualification
  • 5+ years professional experience
  • South African citizen
  • Digital Ocean
  • js
  • PHP (JavaScript, jQuery)
  • MySQL, MongoDB

Platforms:

  • Jira
  • Slack
  • Google

Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed], you can also contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website on [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • aws

Learn more/Apply for this position