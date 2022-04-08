Business Process Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

Introduction
Responsible for facilitating and defining business requirements and ensuring translation into effective business solutions. This is a 12 month contract position based at the Head Office in Cape Town.
Job description
• Develop a Business Analysis Approach in project execution or investigation
o Understand project context to determine applicable BPA approach
• Lead the definition and review of business processes
o Understand current business processes and define future business processes
o Document future business process/es
• Facilitate Business requirements workshops or sessions to elicit and define system requirements
o Plan and execute business requirements elicitation sessions/workshops
o Develop Business Requirement Specifications
• Participate in solution design workshops
o Develop Functional Requirement Specifications
o Provide input to System Requirement Specification and other Technical oriented documents
• Contribute in development of testing and training materials
o Document test scenarios and review test cases
o Assist testing capability in ensuring that new system meet requirements
o Coordinate and lead User Acceptance Testing (UAT)
Minimum requirements
• Relevant 3 year Information Technology or business-related qualification
• Minimum of 3 years Business/Process Analysis experience, preferably across multiple disciplines/domains
• Working knowledge of relevant methodology and tools e.g. Process modelling tools, project management methodologies (Waterfall, Agile etc.)
Additional Criteria
• Proven experience in leading solution design workshops
• Expert knowledge in delivering typical Business Analysis Artefacts
• Faculty Training Institute Business Analysis qualification advantageous
• General understanding of forecasting and planning processes in the retail environment will be advantageous
• Experience of Agile methodologies and frameworks including Scrum and Kanban and of the Business Analyst role within agile frameworks
• Proven experience of stakeholder relationship management and influencing skills, demonstrating success in facilitating collaboration, influencing, communicating and negotiating at all levels
• Expertise and extensive experience in process modelling, gap analysis and requirements engineering with the delivery of appropriate artefacts to progress development and achieve business objectives
• The ability to interact and work collaboratively within a team as well as the ability to run with a piece of work autonomously where required
• Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings
• Synthesises data from different sources to identify trends
• Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself
• Demonstrates a results-oriented mindset in planning and implementing activities/projects
• Anticipates potential obstacles and their impact on the accomplishment of goals and timelines and propose/ take corrective action where required
• Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received.
• Prepares written reports and briefs and communicates ideas clearly.
• Speaks fluently in team meetings when presenting information.
• Convinces others by identifying benefits for all; looks for ways to increase the value of the partnership for all parties.
• Genuinely cultivates personal bonds with colleagues in order to enhance performance throughout the organisation.
• Adjusts to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures
• Anticipates change and continuously remains prepared for change
Desired Skills:
- Business Process Analyst
- retail
- process modelling