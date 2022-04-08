C# Back End Developer

Bachelor Computer Science degree or equivalent industry experience

8 years Extensive experience in programming with C# (.Net Framework 4 and above)

Strong experience in working with Relational Databases, experience in PostgreSQL a plus

Experience in consuming and feeding Web API’s (SOAP)

Strong understanding of SQ7

Strong knowledge and understanding of SOLID principles and design pattern

Experience using source control technologies such as Git and SVN

Experience in/with any of the following is a plus

Mapping technologies such as Google Maps/OpenStreetMap

Working knowledge of AMQP (Rabbit / MSMQ)

Agile development methodology

Performance/analytics tools for desktop applications and service

Continuous integration software such as TeamCity

Unit testing, test driven development, static code analysis

Design and develop scalable desktop solutions and Windows services for global use

Write high quality code that adheres to coding standards and its performance

Create and modify functions, stored procedures,

Write services that interact with message queues (RabbitMQ%)

Be independent and take full responsibility for development of modules / features

Work with UX/UI designers to implement user friendly solution

Introduce new technologies into the team based on fit and suitability to deliver a solution

Be able to deep dive into the technical aspects needed for application optimization

