C# Back End Developer

Bachelor Computer Science degree or equivalent industry experience
8 years Extensive experience in programming with C# (.Net Framework 4 and above)
Strong experience in working with Relational Databases, experience in PostgreSQL a plus
Experience in consuming and feeding Web API’s (SOAP)
Strong understanding of SQ7
Strong knowledge and understanding of SOLID principles and design pattern
Experience using source control technologies such as Git and SVN
Experience in/with any of the following is a plus
Mapping technologies such as Google Maps/OpenStreetMap
Working knowledge of AMQP (Rabbit / MSMQ)
Agile development methodology
Performance/analytics tools for desktop applications and service
Continuous integration software such as TeamCity
Unit testing, test driven development, static code analysis
Design and develop scalable desktop solutions and Windows services for global use
Write high quality code that adheres to coding standards and its performance
Create and modify functions, stored procedures,
Write services that interact with message queues (RabbitMQ%)
Be independent and take full responsibility for development of modules / features
Work with UX/UI designers to implement user friendly solution
Introduce new technologies into the team based on fit and suitability to deliver a solution
Be able to deep dive into the technical aspects needed for application optimization