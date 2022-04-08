DevOps Engineer (CT & PE) at Khipu Networks

Streamline of business workflows and processes by using automation and orchestration tools

Analysing business process and customer requirements

Create automated processes across a broad spectrum of systems using API’s

Systems integration of internal business systems

Internal and external development

Management/Responsibility of Automation environment.

New SOC customer onboarding and playbook development

Desired Skills:

Proven programming abilities in Python Perl PHP Java Scripting

Hands-on experience with automation technologies such as Ansible / Chef / puppet / Cortex XSOAR

Understanding of security products and secure coding techniques

A problem solver

Be able to engage with customers to discuss and propose solutions

Driven with a track record of delivering results

Works under broad direction and often self-initiated to improve efficiency of internal systems

Hands-on experience working with Linux Windows MySQL MSSQL

Documenting of processes and workflows

About The Employer:

Our company values are:

– COLLABORATION: We are a 130~ person strong company, and no matter what, everyone is willing to help each other out. It helps to provide the best service to our customers and suppliers, but also helps careers flourish

– RESPONSIVE: Not only do we have a fully staffed 24*7 Support Desk who are always available to assist our customers at any time of the day, we operate in a rapidly evolving industry and our cutting-edge solutions reflect the changing needs of our industry and the world we all live in

– FUN: Why work hard, if you can’t have a little fun too? KHIPU are always involved in remarkable company-wide events from Company Getaways to Quarterly Team Building activities… we know how to reward hard work!

Employer & Job Benefits:

KHIPU Networks offer a competitive salary alongside a range of extensive benefits from Private Medical Aid generous Employer Retirement Fund/Pension contributions to Annual Leave Entitlement that increases with service

KHIPU Networks aim to provide equal opportunities a flexible work-life balance and are constantly evolving to ensure continuous career development and personal growth

Learn more/Apply for this position