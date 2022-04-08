A well established company in the Logistics sector is looking for an IT Development Manager to join their dynamic team in Port Elizabeth.
Please note that this is a permanent position paying between R55 000 to R75 000 per month depending on qualification and experience.
Job Function
To manage the Software Development Team and all related activities.
Key performance areas
- Manage the Software Development Team and all related activities.
- Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions
and direction for one or many projects/teams.
- Aptly manages team demands on his/her and other team member’s time and
shows willingness/ability to delegate technical execution or responsibilities to
ensure on-time delivery as per deadlines.
- Directs technical aspect of operations related to escalated client accounts or
high severity issues as they affect or confront a project or team.
- Takes leadership for improving the company’s technical awareness, depth and
use of technology across the business.
- Takes leadership for the evolution of company level best practices, standards,
and policies as it related to software development.
Qualifications required
- Advanced Diploma of 4 years / NQF level 7. Typically a 4 year Diploma from a
University of Technology
Skills and experience required
- At least 5 years’ experience
- A recognized expert in specific areas related to software development.
- Provide leadership for all aspects of the software development life cycle that
pertain to the Software Development Team (analysis, design, implementation,
testing, etc) and associated execution models (e.g. Waterfall, Agile, Iterative
Development, etc.); as well as provide insight and guidance where necessary
for other aspect of the SDLC (e.g. requirements, documentation, etc.); provide
leadership and direction for associated execution models (e.g. Waterfall, Agile,
Iterative Development, etc.).
- Highly experienced in OO Principles and Techniques, Microsoft MVC Framework
and ASP.NET.
- Highly experienced in C#, .NET, Webservices.
- Highly Experienced with front-end development with Razor, JavaScript, AJAX,
HTML and jQuery.
- Experience writing complex SQL queries, Stored Procedures, and other db
objects working with MS SQL Server 2008 or above.
- Competent with version control technologies (eg. SVN or TFS).
- Familiar with Kendo / Telerik.
- In depth knowledge of Web Development
Desired Skills:
- C#
- MS SQL Server
- Javascript
- Ajax
- OO Principles
- MVC Framework
- Kendo
- Terik