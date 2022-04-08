IT Development Manager

A well established company in the Logistics sector is looking for an IT Development Manager to join their dynamic team in Port Elizabeth.

Please note that this is a permanent position paying between R55 000 to R75 000 per month depending on qualification and experience.

Job Function

To manage the Software Development Team and all related activities.

Key performance areas

Manage the Software Development Team and all related activities.

Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions

and direction for one or many projects/teams.

and direction for one or many projects/teams. Aptly manages team demands on his/her and other team member’s time and

shows willingness/ability to delegate technical execution or responsibilities to

ensure on-time delivery as per deadlines.

shows willingness/ability to delegate technical execution or responsibilities to ensure on-time delivery as per deadlines. Directs technical aspect of operations related to escalated client accounts or

high severity issues as they affect or confront a project or team.

high severity issues as they affect or confront a project or team. Takes leadership for improving the company’s technical awareness, depth and

use of technology across the business.

use of technology across the business. Takes leadership for the evolution of company level best practices, standards,

and policies as it related to software development.

Qualifications required

Advanced Diploma of 4 years / NQF level 7. Typically a 4 year Diploma from a

University of Technology

Skills and experience required

At least 5 years’ experience

A recognized expert in specific areas related to software development.

Provide leadership for all aspects of the software development life cycle that

pertain to the Software Development Team (analysis, design, implementation,

testing, etc) and associated execution models (e.g. Waterfall, Agile, Iterative

Development, etc.); as well as provide insight and guidance where necessary

for other aspect of the SDLC (e.g. requirements, documentation, etc.); provide

leadership and direction for associated execution models (e.g. Waterfall, Agile,

Iterative Development, etc.).

pertain to the Software Development Team (analysis, design, implementation, testing, etc) and associated execution models (e.g. Waterfall, Agile, Iterative Development, etc.); as well as provide insight and guidance where necessary for other aspect of the SDLC (e.g. requirements, documentation, etc.); provide leadership and direction for associated execution models (e.g. Waterfall, Agile, Iterative Development, etc.). Highly experienced in OO Principles and Techniques, Microsoft MVC Framework

and ASP.NET.

and ASP.NET. Highly experienced in C#, .NET, Webservices.

Highly Experienced with front-end development with Razor, JavaScript, AJAX,

HTML and jQuery.

HTML and jQuery. Experience writing complex SQL queries, Stored Procedures, and other db

objects working with MS SQL Server 2008 or above.

objects working with MS SQL Server 2008 or above. Competent with version control technologies (eg. SVN or TFS).

Familiar with Kendo / Telerik.

In depth knowledge of Web Development

Desired Skills:

C#

MS SQL Server

Javascript

Ajax

OO Principles

MVC Framework

Kendo

Terik

Learn more/Apply for this position