IT Development Manager

Qualifications required:

Advanced Diploma of 4 years / NQF level 7.

Typically, a 4-year Diploma from a University of Technology

Key performance areas:

Manage the Software Development Team and all related activities.

Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions and direction for one or many projects/teams.

Aptly manages team demands on his/her and other team member’s time and shows willingness/ability to delegate technical execution or responsibilities to ensure on-time delivery as per deadlines.

Directs technical aspect of operations related to escalated client accounts or high severity issues as they affect or confront a project or team.

Takes leadership for improving the company’s technical awareness, depth, and use of technology across the business.

Takes leadership for the evolution of company level best practices, standards, and policies as it related to software development.

Skills and experience required:

At least 5 years’ experience

A recognized expert in specific areas related to software development.

Provide leadership for all aspects of the software development life cycle that pertain to the Software Development Team (analysis, design, implementation, testing, etc) and associated execution models (e.g. Waterfall, Agile, Iterative Development, etc.); as well as provide insight and guidance where necessary for other aspect of the SDLC (e.g. requirements, documentation, etc.); provide leadership and direction for associated execution models (e.g. Waterfall, Agile, Iterative Development, etc.).

Highly experienced in OO Principles and Techniques, Microsoft MVC Framework and ASP.NET.

Highly experienced in C#, .NET, Webservices.

Highly Experienced with front-end development with Razor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML and jQuery.

Experience writing complex SQL queries, Stored Procedures, and other db. objects working with MS SQL Server 2008 or above.

Competent with version control technologies (e.g., SVN or TFS). – Familiar with Kendo / Telerik.

In depth knowledge of web development.

