Junior DevOps Engineer (Belville) at Swift Human Resources

Apr 8, 2022

Core Outputs

  • Develop and support commercial grade web applications and solutions
  • Work on ways to automate and improve development and release processes
  • Optimise and improve existing systems and services
  • Identify technical problems and develop software updates and fixes for them
  • Provide root cause analysis for production errors
  • Building and setting up new development tools and infrastructure
  • Supportive and collaborative management abilities in a team environment, as well as proven client-facing management skills
  • Be part of a team that focuses on the following:
    • new client requirements
    • concepts
    • innovation requests
    • automation
    • scritpting

Essential Requirements

  • Recognised IT Certificate/Diploma in Software Development
  • 2 – 3 years Development Experience
    • NodeJS
    • Javascript
    • HTML/CSS
    • PHP
    • VueJS/React/Angular Experience
    • SQL/MySQL
  • 1 – 2 years Linux Server / Windows Server Experience / Networking
    • Networking (Network +)
    • Hardware (A+)
  • 1 – 2 years Virtualisation Experience (VMware)
  • 1 – 2 years technical experience in an IT Infrastructure Management environment

Learn more/Apply for this position