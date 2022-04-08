Junior DevOps Engineer (Belville) at Swift Human Resources

Core Outputs
- Develop and support commercial grade web applications and solutions
- Work on ways to automate and improve development and release processes
- Optimise and improve existing systems and services
- Identify technical problems and develop software updates and fixes for them
- Provide root cause analysis for production errors
- Building and setting up new development tools and infrastructure
- Supportive and collaborative management abilities in a team environment, as well as proven client-facing management skills
- Be part of a team that focuses on the following:
- new client requirements
- concepts
- innovation requests
- automation
- scritpting
Essential Requirements
- Recognised IT Certificate/Diploma in Software Development
- 2 – 3 years Development Experience
- NodeJS
- Javascript
- HTML/CSS
- PHP
- VueJS/React/Angular Experience
- SQL/MySQL
- 1 – 2 years Linux Server / Windows Server Experience / Networking
- Networking (Network +)
- Hardware (A+)
- 1 – 2 years Virtualisation Experience (VMware)
- 1 – 2 years technical experience in an IT Infrastructure Management environment