Mid – Senior Software Developer (C#, .Net Core, Angular) (REMOTE) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

AN innovative End-to-End Software Development company in Joburg seeks the coding expertise of a self-driven Mid – Senior Software Developer with strong leadership and able to juggle multiple tasks and projects to join its Joburg team. You will lead the development of new software products and enhancements to existing products. The company is open to facilitate the option of remote work. The successful candidate will have excelled at working with large-scale applications and frameworks, possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or similar discipline, have strong Angular, C# and .Net Core skills including expertise in Object Oriented Design, Database Design, and XML Schema.

DUTIES:

Write clean, high-quality, high-performance, maintainable code.

Develop and support software including applications, database integration, interfaces, and new functionality enhancements.

Coordinate cross-functionally to ensure project meets business objectives and compliance standards.

Support test and deployment of new products and features.

Participate in code reviews.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science (or related field).

Experience/Skills –

3+ Years relevant work experience.

Strong Angular, C# and .Net Core.

Expertise in Object Oriented Design, Database Design, and XML Schema.

Experience with Agile or Scrum software development methodologies.

Advantageous –

Mobile app development Android.

Flutter experience would be helpful.

Company Tech Stack –

C#

ASP.NET CORE

Angular

TypeScript

JS

Node.js

Flutter

SQL

MongoDB

Neo4j

AWS

ATTRIBUTES:

Outstanding communication skills.

Excellent leadership ability.

Ability to multitask, organise, and prioritize work.

COMMENTS:

