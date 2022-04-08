PHP Developer

Please note that this position is in Cape Town, Western Cape. You will work 2 days in office and 3 days at home

Bachelor Computer Science degree

8 years industry experience

Extensive experience in programming with PHP

Strong experience in working with Relational Databases,

Strong knowledge and understanding of SOLID principles and design pattern

Experience using source control technologies such as Git and SVN

Experience in/with any of the following is a plus – Mapping technologies such as Google Maps/OpenStreetMap

Working knowledge of AMQP

Designing and developing of scalable desktop solutions and Windows services for global use.

Write high quality code that adheres to coding standards and its performance.

Create and modify functions, stored procedures, and triggers in PostgreSQ7

Write services that interact with message queues

Be independent and take full responsibility for development of modules

Work with UX/UI designers to implement user friendly solution

