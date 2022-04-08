Project Manager IT at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently sourcing for a Senior Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis
Industry : Finance / Investment
Period : 12 months
Hybrid work model
Required
Migration project management
Graduate with IT or Commerce background
Minimum of 5 years senior project management experience
Needs a solid technical background with business project understanding
Must have financial services experience, ideally in investment side of business
Project is primarily a platform decommission, with rebuild of data to and from data repository
Agile
Competencies
Proficiency in organising, co-ordinating and collaborating across diverse teams and perspectives
Problem-solving thinking skills
Performance driven and results oriented
Communication skills and well versed in verbal and writing abilities
Work equally well independently and as part of a team
Contributing to team success
Client service oriented
Influencing and gaining commitment
Negotiating skills
Adaptability
Attributes
Honesty, integrity and respect
Positive enthusiastic can do attitude
Teaming
Persistence and resilience
Driven to perform under pressure
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Project Manager
- migration
- Investment
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric