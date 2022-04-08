Python Developer at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Python Developer to join them on an independent contract basis

All applicants need to be fully vaccinated

Responsibilities

Ensure delivery of annual strategic client demand whilst maintaining a stable product environment

Design, develop, and maintain applications

Design and maintain underlying database objects

Support quality assurance (automated testing and supporting of user testing when required)

Guide, mentor, and share your experience with your teammates

Participate during all stages of the software development lifecycle

Help with day-to-day queries from clients and the Client’s teams

Design and develop with support and reusability in mind

Stay up to date with the Client’s trends and technologies

Qualifications and experience

At least 5 years’ experience in the below

Solid experience in Python, libraries, and frameworks

Understanding of Microservice architectures

Proficiency in JavaScript, web stacks, libraries, and frameworks

Hands-on expertise in REST, MySQL / PostgreSQL / SQL Server, WebSocket, Caching tools

Experience with CI/CD, Jenkins, and GIT

Experience implementing serverless container solutions

Familiar with Google Cloud Platform services and infrastructure

Superb interpersonal, communication, and collaboration skills

Exceptional analytical and problem-solving aptitude

Great organizational and time management skills

Understanding of data security principles

Exposure to Agile methodologies, such as SCRUM and KANBAN

Desired Skills:

Python Development

Mysql

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

