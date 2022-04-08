Senior Analyst

Apr 8, 2022

The successful incumbent will be required to have expertise in the financial services industry – specifically understanding compliance and the regulations affecting the industry.
Constantly upskilling in terms of changes to the regulations/legislation.
Able to analyse compliance reports and financial statements.

Desired Skills:

  • Financial Analysis
  • Finance analyst
  • Regulatory
  • Compliance
  • LLB

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A well established Financial Services focussed organisation.

