Systems Administrator (2 Yrs – Renewable) Wits CLS at AJ Personnel

Main purpose of the job:
- Support, implement and maintain all activities of IT operations such as administration tasks, software, and hardware products deployed in the organizations
Location:
- Spencer Lister Building, Braamfontein – Johannesburg
Key performance areas:
- Install and configure software and hardware
- Maintain Microsoft domain e.g.: active directory, DHCP, SQL, windows operating systems, outlook, server operating systems, etc.
- Manage network servers and technology tools
- Set up accounts and workstations
- Monitor performance and maintain systems according to requirements
- Troubleshoot issues and outages
- Ensure security through access controls, backups, and firewalls
- Upgrade systems with new releases and models
- Develop expertise to train staff on new technologies
- Build and maintain an internal wiki with technical documentation, manuals, and IT policies
- Configure network hardware such as servers, routers, and switches
- Assist network architects with the design of network models whenever needed
- Deploy and update company-wide software
- Implement security measures
- Manage physical and cloud network storage
- Install and test new software and provide end-user training
- Ensure anti-virus and backup software is installed, kept up to date, and working properly on all stations
- Maintain and repair existing Network infrastructure
- Install, assemble and configure computers, monitors, and peripherals such as printers, scanners, and related hardware when needed
- Keep a log of all technical faults
Required minimum education and training:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science
- Preferred certifications: CompTIA A + CompTIA N + CompTIA Server+ Microsoft Windows Server Administration, Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE)
Required minimum work experience:
- Minimum 2 years experience in an IT environment
Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:
- The successful incumbent must have experience in the below:
- Knowledge of system security (e.g. intrusion detection systems) and data backup/recovery
- Experience with databases, networks (LAN, WAN), and patch management
- Experience configuring network hardware such as servers, routers, and switches
- Experience upgrading, repairing and maintaining computer networks
- Experience troubleshooting various network issues
- Experience deploying and updating company-wide software
- Experience managing servers and operating systems
- Experience implementing security measures
- Experience managing physical and cloud network storage
- Experience in setup, configuration, and administration of Windows Server
- Experience supporting Microsoft Window (7/8/10) operating systems
- Knowledge of Microsoft Productivity Suites
- Ability to configure and maintain printers, local and network
- Standby work, working overtime, and over weekends will be required
- Valid Driver’s License – local travel will be required. Able to work under pressure and adhere to deadlines
- Must be self-motivated, able to work independently, and work as part of a diverse/multidisciplinary team
TO APPLY:
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.
- Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.
- AJ Personnel is fully POPIA Compliant.
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications: 14 April 2022.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
- PLEASE NOTE: Our Client, WHC – CLS, maintains mandatory Covid-19 requirements, and as such only Covid-19 vaccinated incumbents will be considered for positions.
Please note:
- AJ Personnel is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
- AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.
About The Employer:
Background
The Clinical Laboratory Services (CLS), is a division of the Wits Health Consortium (WHC) of the School of Pathology. CLS’s main purpose is to support the teaching and research activities of the School of Pathology through the provision of laboratory services, diagnostic and research advice, and data management support in accordance with the standards of Good Clinical Laboratory Practice (GCLP).