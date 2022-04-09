Data Analyst

We are looking for an experienced HR Data Analyst for a popular Fast-Food company based in Bela Bela (Warmbaths). Must have ADVANCED Excel and related software experience as well as a valid driver’s license

Responsibilities

Extraction of HR related Data from Excel and other programmes (Payroll, records, operations, surveys – staff and customers)

Regular analysis of HR related data such as recruitment, training, turnover, retention and development

Presentation of analysed data in a format usable for management to make staff and company improvements – Pivot tables and V Lookup

Compiling of HR related data into user friendly files and other required formats

Generation of relevant reports and presentations, including PowerPoint presentations

Compiling of reports with available data

Administration with respect to filing and compiling and retrieving of all HR data

Assist with relevant HR/Operational projects

As required assist with day-to-day Human Resources related dutiesRequirements:

HR Diploma

Matric/Grade 12

Minimum of 2 years human resources work experience

2 years Data extraction/conversion/analysis experience

3 years Advanced Excel skills including Pivot Tables, Macros and V Lookup

3 years MS Office skills – Including Power Point

Must have a valid driver’s license

Ability to work with people and staff at all levels within a company

Good communication skills – both verbal, written and presentation

Must be able to travel if required

MUST stay in Bela Bela OR be able to relocate permanently to Bela Bela

South African Citizens Only

Salary is dependent on relevant operational experience and skill set

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

MS Excel

Pivot Tables

Data extraction

Data manipulation

Administration

Reports

Power Point Presentation

Human Resources

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Well established Fast Food company in the Bela Bela area

