Data Analyst

Apr 9, 2022

We are looking for an experienced HR Data Analyst for a popular Fast-Food company based in Bela Bela (Warmbaths). Must have ADVANCED Excel and related software experience as well as a valid driver’s license

Responsibilities

  • Extraction of HR related Data from Excel and other programmes (Payroll, records, operations, surveys – staff and customers)
  • Regular analysis of HR related data such as recruitment, training, turnover, retention and development
  • Presentation of analysed data in a format usable for management to make staff and company improvements – Pivot tables and V Lookup
  • Compiling of HR related data into user friendly files and other required formats
  • Generation of relevant reports and presentations, including PowerPoint presentations
  • Compiling of reports with available data
  • Administration with respect to filing and compiling and retrieving of all HR data
  • Assist with relevant HR/Operational projects
  • As required assist with day-to-day Human Resources related dutiesRequirements:
  • HR Diploma
  • Matric/Grade 12
  • Minimum of 2 years human resources work experience
  • 2 years Data extraction/conversion/analysis experience
  • 3 years Advanced Excel skills including Pivot Tables, Macros and V Lookup
  • 3 years MS Office skills – Including Power Point
  • Must have a valid driver’s license
  • Ability to work with people and staff at all levels within a company
  • Good communication skills – both verbal, written and presentation
  • Must be able to travel if required
  • MUST stay in Bela Bela OR be able to relocate permanently to Bela Bela
  • South African Citizens Only
  • Salary is dependent on relevant operational experience and skill set

Desired Skills:

  • Data Analysis
  • MS Excel
  • Pivot Tables
  • Data extraction
  • Data manipulation
  • Administration
  • Reports
  • Power Point Presentation
  • Human Resources

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Well established Fast Food company in the Bela Bela area

