We are looking for an experienced HR Data Analyst for a popular Fast-Food company based in Bela Bela (Warmbaths). Must have ADVANCED Excel and related software experience as well as a valid driver’s license
Responsibilities
- Extraction of HR related Data from Excel and other programmes (Payroll, records, operations, surveys – staff and customers)
- Regular analysis of HR related data such as recruitment, training, turnover, retention and development
- Presentation of analysed data in a format usable for management to make staff and company improvements – Pivot tables and V Lookup
- Compiling of HR related data into user friendly files and other required formats
- Generation of relevant reports and presentations, including PowerPoint presentations
- Compiling of reports with available data
- Administration with respect to filing and compiling and retrieving of all HR data
- Assist with relevant HR/Operational projects
- As required assist with day-to-day Human Resources related dutiesRequirements:
- HR Diploma
- Matric/Grade 12
- Minimum of 2 years human resources work experience
- 2 years Data extraction/conversion/analysis experience
- 3 years Advanced Excel skills including Pivot Tables, Macros and V Lookup
- 3 years MS Office skills – Including Power Point
- Must have a valid driver’s license
- Ability to work with people and staff at all levels within a company
- Good communication skills – both verbal, written and presentation
- Must be able to travel if required
- MUST stay in Bela Bela OR be able to relocate permanently to Bela Bela
- South African Citizens Only
- Salary is dependent on relevant operational experience and skill set
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- MS Excel
- Pivot Tables
- Data extraction
- Data manipulation
- Administration
- Reports
- Power Point Presentation
- Human Resources
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Well established Fast Food company in the Bela Bela area