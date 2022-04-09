Our Client based in the Cape Town area is seeking a Senior Business Analyst to join their Team.
Requirements:
- Relevant Qualifications and/or certifications associated
-
+/- 5 years experience within a Lead/ Senior BA role
-
Experience in the following:
- Business Analysis and Requirements Gathering
- Wire Framing
- API Testing (SOAP UI)
- SDLC (Agile/Waterfall)
- Database Design and Data Modelling
- SQL
- Testing (Unit, SIT, UAT, Regression)
- Financial systems and procedures
Responsibilities:
- Act as the primary liaison between the Business Units, Information Technology (IT) and 3rd party vendors.
- Demonstrating skills in interviewing business units, stakeholders and technical leaders to gather and clarify business requirements.
- Led planning meetings, JAD sessions (Joint Application Design), analysis development, test inspections, and other project meetings throughout product life cycle.
- Analyse corporate business processes to develop customized solutions to reduce costs, increase revenue and maximize profit.
- Understanding business process management and business requirements of the customers and translating them to specific functional (FRDs) and non-functional requirement documents and BRDs.
- Transforming high level BRD in to detailed user stories, defining Acceptance Criteria, Definition of Done and Definition of Ready
- Performing extensive gap analysis and recommended solutions for sustainability and long-term scalability of the tool.
- Assist with UAT and QA testing.
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
- unit testing
- SIT
- UAT
- Regression
- SQL
- financial systems
- SDLC
- soap ui
- data modelling
- Database Design
- Business Process Analysis