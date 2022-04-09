Senior Business Analyst

Our Client based in the Cape Town area is seeking a Senior Business Analyst to join their Team.

Requirements:

  • Relevant Qualifications and/or certifications associated

  • +/- 5 years experience within a Lead/ Senior BA role

  • Experience in the following:

  • Business Analysis and Requirements Gathering
  • Wire Framing
  • API Testing (SOAP UI)
  • SDLC (Agile/Waterfall)
  • Database Design and Data Modelling
  • SQL
  • Testing (Unit, SIT, UAT, Regression)
  • Financial systems and procedures

Responsibilities:

  • Act as the primary liaison between the Business Units, Information Technology (IT) and 3rd party vendors.
  • Demonstrating skills in interviewing business units, stakeholders and technical leaders to gather and clarify business requirements.
  • Led planning meetings, JAD sessions (Joint Application Design), analysis development, test inspections, and other project meetings throughout product life cycle.
  • Analyse corporate business processes to develop customized solutions to reduce costs, increase revenue and maximize profit.
  • Understanding business process management and business requirements of the customers and translating them to specific functional (FRDs) and non-functional requirement documents and BRDs.
  • Transforming high level BRD in to detailed user stories, defining Acceptance Criteria, Definition of Done and Definition of Ready
  • Performing extensive gap analysis and recommended solutions for sustainability and long-term scalability of the tool.
  • Assist with UAT and QA testing.

Desired Skills:

  • Business analysis
  • unit testing
  • SIT
  • UAT
  • Regression
  • SQL
  • financial systems
  • SDLC
  • soap ui
  • data modelling
  • Database Design
  • Business Process Analysis

