Senior Business Analyst

Our Client based in the Cape Town area is seeking a Senior Business Analyst to join their Team.

Requirements:

Relevant Qualifications and/or certifications associated

+/- 5 years experience within a Lead/ Senior BA role

Experience in the following:

Business Analysis and Requirements Gathering

Wire Framing

API Testing (SOAP UI)

SDLC (Agile/Waterfall)

Database Design and Data Modelling

SQL

Testing (Unit, SIT, UAT, Regression)

Financial systems and procedures

Responsibilities:

Act as the primary liaison between the Business Units, Information Technology (IT) and 3rd party vendors.

Demonstrating skills in interviewing business units, stakeholders and technical leaders to gather and clarify business requirements.

Led planning meetings, JAD sessions (Joint Application Design), analysis development, test inspections, and other project meetings throughout product life cycle.

Analyse corporate business processes to develop customized solutions to reduce costs, increase revenue and maximize profit.

Understanding business process management and business requirements of the customers and translating them to specific functional (FRDs) and non-functional requirement documents and BRDs.

Transforming high level BRD in to detailed user stories, defining Acceptance Criteria, Definition of Done and Definition of Ready

Performing extensive gap analysis and recommended solutions for sustainability and long-term scalability of the tool.

Assist with UAT and QA testing.

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

unit testing

SIT

UAT

Regression

SQL

financial systems

SDLC

soap ui

data modelling

Database Design

Business Process Analysis

