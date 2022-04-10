Scrum Master at AJ Personnel

Requirements:
- Degree in Computer Science, Business, or similar field
- Scrum Master Certification is a plus
- Experience in a Scrum Master role
- Familiarity with software development
- Excellent knowledge of Scrum techniques and artifacts (such as the definition of done, user stories, automated testing, backlog refinement)
- Good knowledge of other Agile frameworks
- Excellent communication and servant leadership skills
- Problem-solving and conflict-resolution ability
- Outstanding organizational skills
Key Performance:
- Helping software development teams apply the Scrum framework
- Planning deliverables and helping teams monitor performance
- Resolving issues that hinder the teams’ work
- Coordinate sprints, retrospective meetings, and daily stand-ups
- Coach team members in Agile frameworks
- Facilitate internal communication and effective collaboration
- Work with product owners to handle backlogs and new requests
- Resolve conflicts and remove obstacles that occur
- Help teams implement changes effectively
- Guide development teams to higher scrum maturity
- Help build a productive environment where team members ‘own’ the product and enjoy working on it
TO APPLY:
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.
- Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.
- AJ Personnel is fully POPIA Compliant.
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- Note our clients may expire jobs at their own discretion.
- AJ PERSONNEL will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- If you have not received a response within two (2) weeks from applying, your application was most likely unsuccessful.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
About The Employer:
International technology company with private sector and governmental clients.