Security Solutions Architect

Our Client based in Johannesburg is seeking a Security Solutions Architect to provide overall application systems design and balance requirements against resource utilization and architectural factors and in line with clients business strategy.

Requirements:

5+ years proven experience in Data Security

5+ years knowledge/ experience with Information Policy Security and Procedures

6+ years knowledge/ experience with Information Security Terms and Definitions

Must be a Certified Information Security Manager (CISM)

Desired Skills:

Security

data security

Information Security

solutions architect

policies

procedures

security terms

security definitions

cism

information security manager

Business Strategy

application systems design

resource utilization

policy security

