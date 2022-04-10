Our Client based in Johannesburg is seeking a Security Solutions Architect to provide overall application systems design and balance requirements against resource utilization and architectural factors and in line with clients business strategy.
Requirements:
- 5+ years proven experience in Data Security
- 5+ years knowledge/ experience with Information Policy Security and Procedures
- 6+ years knowledge/ experience with Information Security Terms and Definitions
- Must be a Certified Information Security Manager (CISM)
Desired Skills:
- Security
- data security
- Information Security
- solutions architect
- policies
- procedures
- security terms
- security definitions
- cism
- information security manager
- Business Strategy
- application systems design
- resource utilization
- policy security