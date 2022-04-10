Security Solutions Architect

Our Client based in Johannesburg is seeking a Security Solutions Architect to provide overall application systems design and balance requirements against resource utilization and architectural factors and in line with clients business strategy.

Requirements:

  • 5+ years proven experience in Data Security
  • 5+ years knowledge/ experience with Information Policy Security and Procedures
  • 6+ years knowledge/ experience with Information Security Terms and Definitions
  • Must be a Certified Information Security Manager (CISM)

Desired Skills:

  • Security
  • data security
  • Information Security
  • solutions architect
  • policies
  • procedures
  • security terms
  • security definitions
  • cism
  • information security manager
  • Business Strategy
  • application systems design
  • resource utilization
  • policy security

