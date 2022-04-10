Support Engineer 2nd Level at AJ Personnel

Educational / Experience requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree
- Or, equivalent work experience, a track record as a service desk consultant with a minimum of 2 years of experience, in a similar technical support role. Experience in customer service ticketing tools and the process of attending to support tickets.
Advantageous:
- Experience in, or interest in, software development and programming. Example: programming languages such as JavaScript, Python, Java, and C#.
- Experience with SQL and Databases (Oracle, PostgreSQL, and MySQL).
- Server support, including Kubernetes environment.
- CP/IP networking skills to perform network troubleshooting; to isolate and diagnose
common network problems.
Roles and responsibilities:
- The primary focus of this job is providing escalated support and solving tickets that Tier could not solve in a timely manner.
- Preparation of technical documentation and reports, creation, and maintenance of a technical knowledge base.
- This position will create, update, and respond to ticket requests via various communication channels.
- Perform advanced troubleshooting and updating knowledge bases articles with solutions performed.
- Recognize and escalate difficult technical issues to the appropriate senior resource.
- Ability to multi-task.
- Respond to Level 1 tickets with professional and timely responses.
- Provide world-class customer service whilst assisting our clients.
- Manage incoming tickets and provide clients with updates.
- Identification and resolution of hardware problems.
- Remote coordination of replacements of various hardware components.
- Configuration of various hardware components.
- Technical coordination and close collaboration with our Level 1 team, our local data center teams, network team, and advanced services team.
- Proactive monitoring and quality assurance.
- Excellent customer and service orientation combined with effective communication,
team skills, and social competence.
- Ability to work remotely effectively, including work-from-home.
- Availability to work in shifts or in a standby mode, if so required. (Clients can be in contact 24/7)
TO APPLY:
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.
- Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.
- AJ Personnel is fully POPIA Compliant.
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- Note our clients may expire jobs at their own discretion.
- AJ PERSONNEL will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- If you have not received a response within two (2) weeks from applying, your application was most likely unsuccessful.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
About The Employer:
International technology company with private sector and governmental clients.