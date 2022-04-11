Business Analyst: Fintech Banking and Relationships

Purpose of the Job:

The Business Analyst will enable Fintech Banking as a key subject matter expert in the onboarding of any new business, payments and or product lines. Support the business and play a significant role in the analysis, design, development and testing of any new fintech partners. Work closely with business and corporate customers, including internal value chain stakeholders, ensuring the successfully delivery of projects.

Find process efficiencies within the bank’s value chain to ensure that Fintech Banking is digitized, automated and scalable.

Where necessary, assist with the inputs of business cases and financial models- Compilation of business specifications, technical specifications, processes, polices, SLA’s and business frameworks.

Minimum Education Level:

B. Degree (Business)

5 years business analysis experience, preferably in payments, card, combined assurance and or data.

Exposure to bank sponsorships, Fintechs and alternative payment rails would be advantageous.

Critical Competencies:

Strong banking products, payments and systems exposure.

Understanding of the business value chain and related systems, infrastructure and processes.

Processing engineering;

Product and channel optimisation;

The ability to conduct cost/benefit analysis.

Modelling techniques and methods and

Stakeholder and relationship management.

Additional Competencies:

Analytical skills;

Design thinking;

Change enabler;

Ability to multi-task;

Presentation and Facilitation skills;

Business acumen Communication skills

Quality assurance skills; and

MS Office (SQL, Visio, Excel and Project)

Behavioural Attributes:

Creative;

Team player;

Take ownership;

Professional;

Stress tolerant; and

Resilient.

Key Result Areas:

Enabling business development and customer onboarding:- Support business in the enablement of onboarding new partners, products or business lines. Measured by the number and quality of partners taken on or offerings launched. Play an instrumental role in supporting the overall integration between 3rd parties and the Bank’s internal value chain. Ensure that the policies and procedures of the Bank across all the new partners are implemented effectively. Support the testing of solutions and develop the required test cases. Document change requests and comply with business change requirements. Document and maintain Functional Specifications and Business Requirements: Take ownership and ensure specifications and business requirements are fit for purpose, customer friendly and conform to the Bank’s standards;- Lead and or give input to joint application design (JAD) sessions and provide the required output/feedback where necessary;- Research the market, products, systems and solutions;- Arrange and co-ordinate specification and requirements signoff, and handover meetings between various stakeholders; – Ensure that specifications and business requirements are updated periodically and stored where such is easily accessible for stakeholder consumption.- Assist with training requirements and documentation. If necessary, provide the required training. Business optimisation and new capabilities: Continuously assess and review our business value chain where business processes can be optimised either to: Create efficiencies; Provide better controls; Reduce complexity; Enable the business for scale; and or Reduce cost. Take new products or solutions through the development teams and our business value chain, acting as a facilitator between internal and external stakeholders, focusing on the delivery of new capabilities, services and products.

Support the design, enhancement and development of service levels, policies and procedures for the Bank.

Revenues and Costs Implement project activities and new business timeously, which directly influences the generation of fees, interest income and customer growth for the Bank;- Ensure effective and accurate delivery without rework to safeguard delayed revenue generation or unexpected costs.- In engaging customers look for additional business opportunities that would benefit the Bank.- Enhance customer onboarding processes to ensure revenues can be generated faster, additionally find process efficiencies and cost savings for the Bank. Stakeholder management: Work closely with and forge strong value chain relationships in support of the business functions ambitions. Apply professional standards in the engagement and communication with internal stakeholders, customers, 3rd parties and or regulators. Keep stakeholders continuously informed about progress through clear communication.

Maintain high levels of service delivery and engage stakeholders in the resolution of any unresolved queries or disputes;

Desired Skills:

Business value chain

Business Acumen

Business enabler

Service Delivery

Cost Control

Customer growth

Solution management

Revenue and Cost Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Banking

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

African Bank

