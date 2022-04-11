A continuously growing company within the banking industry is looking for a Java Developer to join a successful team providing software solutions to design, develop and implement solutions to meet business requirements in accordance with specification provided.
Experience and Qualification
At least 5 years development experience
Tertiary Qualification (Advantageous)
Spring Boot
Java 8
J2EE
JSP
Maven
Spring
Websphere
Kubernetes and Docker (Highly advantageous)
Javascript
CSS
HTML
