Principal Security Analyst – Microsoft Security

Executes procedures and processes to provide physical protection for personnel and company property, day-to-day damage, vandalism, loss prevention and other related security risk programs and meets required codes and regulations. Compiles data for loss control and accident reports. Supports and conducts internal investigations in accordance with legal requirements and company policies. Coordinates activities with local police and emergency agencies as appropriate. Maintains records, manuals, and documentation. For companies with government contracts, coordinates, and administers security clearances and other security policies and procedures in accordance with the company.

Requirements

Microsoft Security Specialist

Identity Governance

Office 365 Security

Microsoft Sentinal

Cloud App Security

Data Loss Prevention

End Point Security

Required Certifications:

CYSA

CASP

S+

Microsoft Security Certifications AZ-500, MS-500, MS-101, AZ-304

Responsibilities:

Have broad expertise, uses skills to achieve goals in creative and effectiveways

Works on significant issues

Creates formal networks involving coordination among groups

Exercises independent judgment in methods, techniques, and evaluation criteria to obtain results

May supervise the activities of others

Typically requires extensive related experience with a bachelor’s or equivalent degree; or extensive experience and a master’s or equivalent degree; or a PhD or equivalent with moderate experience; or equivalent experience

Learn more/Apply for this position