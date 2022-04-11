Principal Security Analyst – Microsoft Security

Executes procedures and processes to provide physical protection for personnel and company property, day-to-day damage, vandalism, loss prevention and other related security risk programs and meets required codes and regulations. Compiles data for loss control and accident reports. Supports and conducts internal investigations in accordance with legal requirements and company policies. Coordinates activities with local police and emergency agencies as appropriate. Maintains records, manuals, and documentation. For companies with government contracts, coordinates, and administers security clearances and other security policies and procedures in accordance with the company.
Requirements
- Microsoft Security Specialist
- Identity Governance
- Office 365 Security
- Microsoft Sentinal
- Cloud App Security
- Data Loss Prevention
- End Point Security
Required Certifications:
- CYSA
- CASP
- S+
- Microsoft Security Certifications AZ-500, MS-500, MS-101, AZ-304
Responsibilities:
- Have broad expertise, uses skills to achieve goals in creative and effectiveways
- Works on significant issues
- Creates formal networks involving coordination among groups
- Exercises independent judgment in methods, techniques, and evaluation criteria to obtain results
- May supervise the activities of others
- Typically requires extensive related experience with a bachelor’s or equivalent degree; or extensive experience and a master’s or equivalent degree; or a PhD or equivalent with moderate experience; or equivalent experience