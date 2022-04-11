SAP BI/BW Consultant at Top Vitae

Responsibilities:
- Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from
users for Business Blueprint document.
- ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements).
- Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing.
- Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.
- Integration testing with other modules.
- Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing.
- Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners.
- Go-live preparation and post Go-live support.
- Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails.
- Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service
Level Agreements).
- Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support.
- Executing the required changes through configuration.
- Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls.
- Raising Change Requests (CR’s) and writing Functional Specifications for them.
- Preparing test data for testing of CR’s (Change Requests).
- Testing CR’s (Change Requests) and preparing test results.
- Carrying out regression testing.
- Development documentation.
- Analyse and solve End-user authorisation issues.
- Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests.
- Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach.
Requirements:
- 7+ years experience.
- Relevant IT/Business Degree.
- Driver’s License.
- Matric Certificate.
- Understand the relevant Aftersales business
processes: Logistics, Sales.
- SAP Analytics Cloud.
- Eclipse.
- SAP BW 7.5 Data Modelling and BEX skills essential.
- SAP BW4HANA Data Modelling skills beneficial.
- SAP ABAP and AMDP competence essential.
- SAP BO experience (AFO & WEBI) essential.
- You will be responsible for the coordination of the technical implementation.
- Modules – SAP BW SAP BO.
- Problem solving capabilities.
- Ability to work as part of a team.
- Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time
and with excellent quality.
About The Employer:
Our reputable, global client, based in Pretoria who has a large manufacturing concern is looking for a SAP BI/BW Consultant.