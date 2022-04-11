SAP BI/BW Consultant at Top Vitae

Responsibilities:

  • Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from
    users for Business Blueprint document.
  • ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements).
  • Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing.
  • Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.
  • Integration testing with other modules.
  • Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing.
  • Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners.
  • Go-live preparation and post Go-live support.
  • Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails.
  • Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service
    Level Agreements).
  • Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support.
  • Executing the required changes through configuration.
  • Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls.
  • Raising Change Requests (CR’s) and writing Functional Specifications for them.
  • Preparing test data for testing of CR’s (Change Requests).
  • Testing CR’s (Change Requests) and preparing test results.
  • Carrying out regression testing.
  • Development documentation.
  • Analyse and solve End-user authorisation issues.
  • Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests.
  • Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach.

Requirements:

  • 7+ years experience.
  • Relevant IT/Business Degree.
  • Driver’s License.
  • Matric Certificate.
  • Understand the relevant Aftersales business
    processes: Logistics, Sales.
  • SAP Analytics Cloud.
  • Eclipse.
  • SAP BW 7.5 Data Modelling and BEX skills essential.
  • SAP BW4HANA Data Modelling skills beneficial.
  • SAP ABAP and AMDP competence essential.
  • SAP BO experience (AFO & WEBI) essential.
  • You will be responsible for the coordination of the technical implementation.
  • Modules – SAP BW SAP BO.
  • Problem solving capabilities.
  • Ability to work as part of a team.
  • Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time
    and with excellent quality.

About The Employer:

Our reputable, global client, based in Pretoria who has a large manufacturing concern is looking for a SAP BI/BW Consultant.

