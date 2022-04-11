Senior Full Stack Developer – Microsoft .NET at M&M Consulting

Key Responsibilities:
- Experience building front-end web applications using technologies such as Angular, Asp.net, Node, HTML5, Javascript, CSS3 and SCSS
- Solid understanding of MSSQL and MySQL workbench with proven experience with Data Modeling, Design, SQL commands.
Solid experience using Asp.net Web API and Restful services.
You have experience using a source control tool other than VSS.
- You work with others in an environment that encourages new ideas and improvement.
- You are prepared to do what it takes to deliver value to the customer.
- You know how to read code, not just write code, and refactoring is in your blood.
- Thorough knowledge of responsive website’s and database (SQL) driven websites
- Maintaining and troubleshooting IIS issues
- Deep and hands on experience with web services integration.
- Source control tools using Git tools.
- Experience with Microsoft Azure DevOps and understanding Continuous Integrations.
- Understand and can configure CI/CD pipelines and creating/accepting Pull Request
Desired Skills:
- 5+ years’ experience on Microsoft .NET Framework
- Asp.net development with C#
- Vast Javascript
- Node Js
- Angular application knowledge
- REST and SOAP API’s
- – .NET 6.0 (WCF
- WWF
- WPF) – Enterprise Services and MSMQ
- ASP.NET
- MVC and Web Services
- Visual studio 2015 onwards. – Visual Studio Code. – SQL Server
- MySQL
- Stored Procedures – C#
- HTML 5
- Javascript
- Typescript
- AngularJS
- JQuery
- CSS
- XML
- XSL
- XSLT
- XSD
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree