Senior Java Developer

Education and Experience:

Matric. A diploma or degree in IT would be advantageous

5 or more years of experience within a similar role

Learning orientation, structured and analytical problem solving, prioritization, planning and organizing; coaching and mentoring (essential)

Knowledge of Java, Object Orientation, Spring, Hibernate, Junit, SOA, SOAP, REST, Microservices, Docker, Data Modelling, UML, SQL, Architectural Styles (essential)

Knowledge of Kafka, Zookeeper, Zuul, Eureka, Obsidian, Elasticsearch, Kibana, Fluentd (advantageous)

Key Purpose:

Designs, develops, and implements Java applications to support business requirements. Follows approved life cycle methodologies, creates design documents, writes code and performs unit and functional testing of software. Contributes to the overall architecture and standards of the group, acts as an SME and plays a software governance role.

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

RSA Systems is a dynamic and energetic environment which encourages an ownership attitude. The environment provides innovative systems development, architecture, support and infrastructure to our internal clients. This environment thrives on customer engagement and customer experience as well as mutually beneficial relationships with our business units and other key stakeholders. It is important for our employees to provide a world class service to our internal and external clients, thereby ensuring long and sustainable relationships.

