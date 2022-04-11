Software QA Specialist (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-paced global Digital Business Consultancy seeks the coding expertise of a proactive and meticulous Software QA Specialist to ensure the exceptional quality of all development work. You will also be expected to develop and maintain the standards, processes and procedures to be used within the Development team when it relates to Quality Assurance. You will require 3-5 years’ experience as a QA Tester with an excellent understanding of web standards, knowledge of cross browser testing tools, be proficient with HubSpot CMS and able to work independently on projects.

DUTIES:

Ensure high quality and efficiency of testing –

Ensure quality of website pages, landing pages, emailers and integrations created by the Development team.

Review and test all new website pages, modules, templates, landings pages, integrations or emails that have been developed by the Development team.

Produce an accurate list of bugs and track in the relevant project QA document.

Monitor progress of bug resolution on existing website pages, modules, templates, landings pages or emails as reported by the QA Specialist or as reported by AMs.

Ensure that all bug resolution is correctly attended to and update the relevant QA document.

Test all development is cross-browser compatible. We support the latest versions of Firefox, Safari, IE Edge, Opera and Chrome.

Post GoLive testing: Ensure that no bugs have been introduced during the GoLive process.

Ensure that all development bugs are identified at all appropriate resolutions and on all appropriate devices.

Adherence to quality standard | Follow company best practices –

Ensure that company standards are adhered to.

Ensure that all company procedures, systems and methodologies are followed.

Ensure that issues are escalated to management timeously and appropriately so that resolution is achieved before problems escalate.

Overall deliver quality work within time allocated | Proactively improve processes & practices –

Participate in scoping sessions to accurately translate client requirements into development hours/costs.

Accurate and diligent tracking of time spent on the tasks assigned in Accelo to ensure that the business has an accurate understanding of how development time is being utilised.

Ensure that all knowledge created in the course of work is effectively managed, stored and maintained for current and future use.

Proactively improve your understanding of web technologies and share this knowledge with the Development team.

Ensure that deadlines are met.

REQUIREMENTS:

3-5 Years overall experience as a QA Tester.

Knowledge of cross browser testing tools.

HubSpot CMS.

ATTRIBUTES:

An organised mind and effective time management skills to ensure that deadlines are met, and quality standards are adhered to.

Excellent communication skills and an ability to communicate with a broad range of stakeholders from clients to team members to senior management.

Ability to attend client meetings and articulate and communicate in a professional manner.

Take initiative and work independently on some projects while contributing to a team on others.

COMMENTS:

