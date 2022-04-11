Software Quality Engineer II at Datonomy Solutions

We are seeking a Software Quality Engineer I and II for our client in the Banking Industry. 12-month contract with a high chance of renewal. Location On-site in Rivonia, Johannesburg.

Job Description

Use the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyse, design, develop and implement re-useable automated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure the overall quality of the solution.

Job Responsibilities

Reinforce and support the bank’s drive of Agile and nWoW’s of working into end to end project and development lifecycles:

Actively participate in the planning, estimation and sizing of products, features, stories to be delivered.

Delivery of a well-structure and standard designed, quality assurance solutions within the timelines agreed with the delivery team.

Report status of testing to the squad daily, and manage the resolution of issues timeously to avoid unplanned expenses which could result in late delivery and stability issues once operational. Contribute to the retrospective reviews to introduce efficiencies which will ensure quicker delivery with high quality to our clients.

Embrace collaboration and customer centred service design philosophies, to ensure quality, collaboration and customer focus are central focuses:

Work closely with QA Leads, Chapter Leads, Developers, Architects, Product Owner and other Stakeholders to meet the expectations of our client.

Build and foster deep relationship with Peers, Subject Matter Experts, Developers, Product Owner and other Stakeholders though honest communication which align to the Nedbank Values. Liaise with Stakeholders across Group Technology to build a network that will align to now.

Collaborate with the Core Technical Team to continuously improve the test harness, automation frameworks and overall platform.

Drive sound technical Quality Assurance practices, methods and a culture of quality across the business:

Application/Solution Architect to understand the approach to test automation.

Develop the automation code using the automation framework for execution.

Implement the test automation solutions with the objective that it has adequate coverage within the sprint and can be re-used for regression testing.

Ensure the test automation solution meets the architectural and development standards that are re-usable and scalable.

Apply technical quality assurance skills to contribute to business excellence and success:

Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values.

Contribute to the Nedbank Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.).

Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking. Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy.

SQE I – up to 3-5 years experience

SQE II – 5 or more years experience

ROLE RELEVANT RELATED TECHNOLOGIES

Benchmark skills: Computers and Electronics; Systems Evaluation; Active Learning; Troubleshooting; Technology Design; Education and Training; Engineering and Technology; Getting Information

o Experience and exposure of tools like Cucumber, Jbehave, Selenium, Appium, Soap UI, Jira: Basic to

Intermediate

o Soap and RESTFUL services.

o Service Cirtualisation and use of hper-coverged infrastructure: Basic. o Performance and load testing.

