Systems Analyst (Junior Architect)

Qualification:

BSc Computer Sciences/ BSc Information Systems or equivalent IT tertiary qualification

Formal Java qualification(s) (Advantageous)

Experience:

At least 5 – 8 years’ experience in Java development with exposure to core competencies listed in the SDLC (Essential)

Some mentoring of junior team members

Some knowledge of designing and architecting large interacting systems

Knowledge of data modelling and design of database structures

Technical Skills:

Excellent understanding of Object Orientated principals and Java language fundamentals

Knowledge of commonly used design patterns

Broad understanding of how to put together complex systems solutions from scratch which have various interactions from Partner facing to other internal systems and Business units

Essential:

Java 8+, Spring Framework, SOAP Web services, REST Web services, Message Driven beans, SpringJMS, SpringBatch, SpringBoot, XML/XSD,JSON, SQL, HTML5, CSS, Jenkins, Maven, Oracle DB, SQL, Basics of Application Security

Advantageous:

Weblogic Application server configuration and tuning, Angular (willingness to learn the front-end technologies that we use), Apache Kafka, Spring Cloud Data Flow, Harbor, Docker, Advanced Security (Tokens, Mutual TLS, etc.), Consul, Spring Cloud Gateway

Key Purpose:

The Systems Analyst / Junior Architect will report to the Senior Systems Architect and form part of the Vitality Architecture team. The key purpose of the role would be to help us as the Architecture team in designing and implement robust, scalable and optimally performing systems using java related technologies, according to provided specifications, standards and procedures, while ensuring compliance with the architectural standards and guidelines laid out by Discovery. Also ultimately taking over the technical oversight of one of the streams.

Desired Skills:

architecture

Systems Analysis

object orientated principal

Java

Java Programming

Javascript

design patterns

spring framework

SOAP web services

REST Web services

Message driven beans

SpringJMS

SpringBatch

SpringBoot

XML

XSD

JSON

SQL

HTML

CSS

Jenkins

Maven

Oracle DB

Application security

SDLC

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Vitality RSA’s Architecture team is a multi-disciplinary team looking after various streams including but not limited to: Solutions Architecture, Security, Technical Upgrades, New Architecture Implementations, DevOps and Partner Integration. We drive new technology decisions, sign off changes to existing systems and design and build new systems with forward thinking given to the ever changing Business needs. We are currently on a journey to lay the foundation for new architectures and systems

