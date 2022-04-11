Test Analyst

My client within an engineering services firm is searching for a Test Analyst to create and execute test cases. Must be able to report on issues that arise during the development lifecycle. This is a remote working position with the head office based in Secunda and Pretoria. The ideal individual will need to know how to manage their time correctly and be able to work without supervision and be dedicated to complete tasks whilst working from home.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree or National Diploma in computer science or IT.

At least 3 years’ experience as a software tester.

Good communication skills.

Valid driver’s license.

WORK DESCRIPTION:

Creating test requirements and test plans.

Creating and executing test cases.

Reporting on issues that arise during the development lifecycle.

Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle.

Analysing user requirements and ensure designs are in compliance with specifications.

Ensuring continuous professional self-development.

Assisting and training of users in software systems.

