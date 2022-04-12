Automation Tester at Reverside

Apr 12, 2022

Automation Tester

We are looking for Automation Tester Professionals with 4+ years solid development experience in Design automation testing plans, and develop automation test scripts for multiple technical products and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements:

  • Proactively contribute & participate in the full solution development lifecycle as a member of a squad /
    multiple squads as an QA automation specialist engineer.
  • Actively participate in daily Scrum and project planning meetingParticipate and analyze test automation requirements during the requirements analysis phase of
    technical product & service development, maintenance & optimization (across tribes & squads) – using design specifications and technical documentation (e.g. Business Briefs, User Stories, Architecture & Integration documentation.
  • Prepare QA & Automation testing documentation (planning, design, execution and sustainability).
  • Develop automation test plans.
  • Develop and execute automated test scripts using various technologies (automated scripts, test harnesses, SQL scripts etc.).
  • Perform various types of automation testing (regression, integration, black box, scalability).
  • Evaluate automated test cases and analyze & report results• Facilitate test plan / case reviews within squads.
  • Work with product engineers to evaluate software / solution quality & provide recommendations for improvement / enhancement.
  • Contribute to the design and selection of testing frameworks for business applications • Deliver all automation & technical testing deliverables on time (always).
  • Provide the required project / scrum related information / feedback on deliverables (e.g. progress, tracking, quality etc.).
  • Conduct performance monitoring on applications / components of applications for which you’ve designed and executed test scripts / plans.

Other Skills:

  • Agile Methodology
  • Good professional communication skills
  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results
  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

