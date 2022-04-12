Automation Tester at Reverside

Automation Tester
We are looking for Automation Tester Professionals with 4+ years solid development experience in Design automation testing plans, and develop automation test scripts for multiple technical products and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Requirements:
- Proactively contribute & participate in the full solution development lifecycle as a member of a squad /
multiple squads as an QA automation specialist engineer.
- Actively participate in daily Scrum and project planning meetingParticipate and analyze test automation requirements during the requirements analysis phase of
technical product & service development, maintenance & optimization (across tribes & squads) – using design specifications and technical documentation (e.g. Business Briefs, User Stories, Architecture & Integration documentation.
- Prepare QA & Automation testing documentation (planning, design, execution and sustainability).
- Develop automation test plans.
- Develop and execute automated test scripts using various technologies (automated scripts, test harnesses, SQL scripts etc.).
- Perform various types of automation testing (regression, integration, black box, scalability).
- Evaluate automated test cases and analyze & report results• Facilitate test plan / case reviews within squads.
- Work with product engineers to evaluate software / solution quality & provide recommendations for improvement / enhancement.
- Contribute to the design and selection of testing frameworks for business applications • Deliver all automation & technical testing deliverables on time (always).
- Provide the required project / scrum related information / feedback on deliverables (e.g. progress, tracking, quality etc.).
- Conduct performance monitoring on applications / components of applications for which you’ve designed and executed test scripts / plans.
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices