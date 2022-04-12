Responsibilities:
- Documenting business requirements
- Designing software solutions based on business requirements
- Updating process scope for RPA/bots
- Writing/updating various documentation materials
- Communication with internal stakeholders
Requirements:
- Attention to detail
- Fluent English and excellent communication skills
- General knowledge of web applications and software inner workings
- Ability to follow a defined process
- Knowledge of Agile/SCRUM and Atlassian/Azure DevOps is a plus