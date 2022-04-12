Business Analyst Functional Lead at Bidvest Bank

PRIMARY PURPOSE

Interpreting and translating business requirements and perspective into a technical solution and ensure it collectively provides a cohesive whole for the business.

Responsibilities of functional lead:

Backlog preparation

Ongoing structuring of backlog to make effective use of development capacity

UX, BA and Dev involvement

Owner of stories being ready – review and enhance stories

Write own stories

Removal of requirement blockers

Drive solutioning

Drive volume to ensure project can finish on time

Process for changes and recording of these

Management of scope

Minimise implementation risk

Relationship management with the product owner

Enable the business analysts

Define core frameworks that support the system

Audit

Workflow

Enablement of UX frameworks

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

FINANCE

Plan and conduct product council sessions with Business.

Ensure there is adequate staffing to complete the required analysis work.

Manage the onboarding/roll-off activities for business analyst resources who join or leave the team.

CUSTOMER

Service Excellence

Enhance communication and collaboration by involving business from the onset and keeping the involvement constant.

Gather requirements by managing relationships with stakeholders and facilitating those conversations.

Translate business needs into user stories.

Help design a good product roadmap.

Take responsibility for tracking business requirements through to business acceptance.

Work closely with business users and oversee coordination of UAT during sprints / releases.

Interprets business/customer requirements to provide timeous solutions.

Responsiveness: speed of responses, reaction time, going the extra mile, turnaround time.

Give valuable advice to customers and/or stakeholders.

Responding to internal and external queries.

Building good working relationships with all clients.

Respond to Helpdesk calls logged within agreed service level agreements.

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

Participate in status meetings and other leadership activities for the project or work stream.

Understand the requirement needs for the iteration including the responsibilities of the business analysts on the team.

Have influence on how requirements are gathered and documented, how it will be signed-off and shifted to other project resources like development, testing and UAT.

Attend daily stand-ups, iteration / sprint testing, sprint retrospectives.

Help the team to plan and improve their ways of working through retrospectives.

Work closely with the developers and testers to understand the appropriate level of detail needed by each of their teams.

Ensure the requirements defined are of good quality and are analysed and managed appropriately.

Understand the strengths and weaknesses of the team to assign work effectively and position them for success.

Assist to prioritize deliverables within the task list.

Functional testing of builds completed.

LEARNING AND GROWTH

Contribution to teamwork in Department

Contribution to making the department a great place to work.

Contribution to teamwork (level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality and speed of information shared, contribution to efficiency and effectiveness of area).

Effort to forge and maintain quality inter-personal relationships.

Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of control.

Support and drive the business’ core values.

Maintain a positive attitude and drive.

Promote harmony and teamwork.

Promote the sharing of knowledge.

Show willingness to help others.

Manage one’s own emotions (i.e. handling stress in a manner that does not disrupt the team effectiveness).

Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance.

Actively coach, train and empower internal and external team members to create an understanding of skills and specialties.

Close connection is required and important between the individuals occupying the role.

Close interaction between all members of IT and Business to ensure that requests are dealt with correctly and efficiently.

Personal and intellectual capital development

Take ownership for driving own career development.

Preparation and signing off personal development plan.

Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plan.

Development of knowledge base and intellectual property.

Personal development and research required to enhance performance in the role.

REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

Grade 12

Business Analysis National Certificate

Agile Certification

Experience

10 years’ experience

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required

Good understanding and experience of IT terminology and processes

Experience with any of the following highly desirable/required:

Experienced Microsoft SQL Query skills

Microsoft TFS proficiency

MS Office Suite (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Visio)

Automation Test Tools

Basic understanding of software design and development

Analytical skills for transforming defined business needs into software requirements

High energy level and the ability to multitask, provide input to team members and to share and disseminate information

Able to prioritize workloads and work with minimum supervision

Ability to handle multiple projects/enhancements simultaneously

Good team work and communication skills

Innovative

Motivated and result oriented

Experience of leading a business analyst or agile team is an advantage

