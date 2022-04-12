BW Functional Analyst (Principal)

Qualifications Required
- SAP BW Certification
Experience Required
- 8+ Years SAP Experience & multiple SAP BW implementations
Core Skills
- SAP BW System Configuration and Setup – Analysis and Solution implementation – Project Execution
Mandatory Requirements
- 8+ Years SAP Experience- Multiple SAP BW implementations – SAP BW Certification for all levels
Other Requirements
- Experience in Local Government would be advantageous- It is strongly recommended that potential candidates reside in Cape Town- HANA Views, SQL Views and Business Objects would be advantageous- Safety and Security experience would be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- SAP BW Configuration
- Analysis
- Solution implementation
- Project Execution
- Configuration and Setup
- Implementation
- HANA Views
- SQL Views
- Business Objects
- Safety and Security
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate