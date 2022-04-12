BW Functional Analyst (Principal)

Qualifications Required

  • SAP BW Certification

Experience Required

  • 8+ Years SAP Experience & multiple SAP BW implementations

Core Skills

  • SAP BW System Configuration and Setup – Analysis and Solution implementation – Project Execution

Mandatory Requirements

  • 8+ Years SAP Experience- Multiple SAP BW implementations – SAP BW Certification for all levels

Other Requirements

  • Experience in Local Government would be advantageous- It is strongly recommended that potential candidates reside in Cape Town- HANA Views, SQL Views and Business Objects would be advantageous- Safety and Security experience would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • SAP BW Configuration
  • Analysis
  • Solution implementation
  • Project Execution
  • Configuration and Setup
  • Implementation
  • HANA Views
  • SQL Views
  • Business Objects
  • Safety and Security

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

