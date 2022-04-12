DevOps

We have an amazing opportunity for a DevOps/Systems Admin in Cape Town!

We require a candidate with:

BSc. Computer Sciences or National Diploma in IT

3+ years’ experience

Knowledge of AWS, Linux, Docker, Caddy, Nginx, Auth0, MS SQL, PostgreSQL and ansible.

Ability to perform functional monitoring of the ecosystem, manage server security and configuration management.

Manage databases, patch and upgrade servers and assist with deployment of software.

Desired Skills:

aws

