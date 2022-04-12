We have an amazing opportunity for a DevOps/Systems Admin in Cape Town!
We require a candidate with:
- BSc. Computer Sciences or National Diploma in IT
- 3+ years’ experience
- Knowledge of AWS, Linux, Docker, Caddy, Nginx, Auth0, MS SQL, PostgreSQL and ansible.
- Ability to perform functional monitoring of the ecosystem, manage server security and configuration management.
- Manage databases, patch and upgrade servers and assist with deployment of software.
