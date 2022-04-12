DevOps

We have an amazing opportunity for a DevOps/Systems Admin in Cape Town!

We require a candidate with:

  • BSc. Computer Sciences or National Diploma in IT
  • 3+ years’ experience
  • Knowledge of AWS, Linux, Docker, Caddy, Nginx, Auth0, MS SQL, PostgreSQL and ansible.
  • Ability to perform functional monitoring of the ecosystem, manage server security and configuration management.
  • Manage databases, patch and upgrade servers and assist with deployment of software.

Desired Skills:

  • aws

