Power BI Developer / Data Scientist

Apr 12, 2022

Minimum requirements:

  • Relevant Tertiary Qualification in IT (Higher Diploma or Degree)
  • 3 to 5 years’ experience as a Power BI Developer or Data Scientist
  • Understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework
  • Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)
  • Microsoft Power BI report and dashboard development
  • SQL
  • Databases and Relational Databases
  • Stored Procedures
  • Ability to develop unit testing of code components or complete applications
  • Proven ability to write clear, robust, and simple code
  • Deep programming language knowledge
  • Scripting
  • Business Intelligence and acumen
  • Data Warehousing (Cubes)
  • Robotic Process Automation/Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning experience (preferable)
  • SAGEx3 ERP Database knowledge and experience (Advantage)

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Using BI tools to build great & meaningful dashboards to assist with the commercial and operational decision making of the C-suites.
  • Developing dashboards and designing automatedprocessesbetween different software platforms.
  • Working on ERP Databases.
  • Design, build and deploy BI solutions (e.g., reporting tools).
  • Developing ETL Code using Mapping Document.
  • Data Analysis using SAP Source Data and applying Transformation Rules.
  • Creating Data Mart Tables based on Business rules.
  • Developing Package with Framework using SQL Server SSIS.
  • Power BI (SDLC) (Power BI Cloud (Service).
  • Power BI Desktop.
  • Data modeler, SSAS (Tabular and Multi-dimensional cubes / models and OLAP Cubes (dashboard development and reporting).
  • SSRS, BI SME (BI Subject Matter).
  • SQL Server / Development and advanced data analytics.
  • Data Validation based on Reports as Is in Data Mart.
  • Presenting Data via Power BI Report to client (Sign off the UAT).

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid and Pension Fund

