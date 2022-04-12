Power BI Developer / Data Scientist

Minimum requirements:
- Relevant Tertiary Qualification in IT (Higher Diploma or Degree)
- 3 to 5 years’ experience as a Power BI Developer or Data Scientist
- Understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework
- Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)
- Microsoft Power BI report and dashboard development
- SQL
- Databases and Relational Databases
- Stored Procedures
- Ability to develop unit testing of code components or complete applications
- Proven ability to write clear, robust, and simple code
- Deep programming language knowledge
- Scripting
- Business Intelligence and acumen
- Data Warehousing (Cubes)
- Robotic Process Automation/Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning experience (preferable)
- SAGEx3 ERP Database knowledge and experience (Advantage)
Duties and responsibilities:
- Using BI tools to build great & meaningful dashboards to assist with the commercial and operational decision making of the C-suites.
- Developing dashboards and designing automatedprocessesbetween different software platforms.
- Working on ERP Databases.
- Design, build and deploy BI solutions (e.g., reporting tools).
- Developing ETL Code using Mapping Document.
- Data Analysis using SAP Source Data and applying Transformation Rules.
- Creating Data Mart Tables based on Business rules.
- Developing Package with Framework using SQL Server SSIS.
- Power BI (SDLC) (Power BI Cloud (Service).
- Power BI Desktop.
- Data modeler, SSAS (Tabular and Multi-dimensional cubes / models and OLAP Cubes (dashboard development and reporting).
- SSRS, BI SME (BI Subject Matter).
- SQL Server / Development and advanced data analytics.
- Data Validation based on Reports as Is in Data Mart.
- Presenting Data via Power BI Report to client (Sign off the UAT).
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid and Pension Fund