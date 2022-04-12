Project Manager

Skills and experience required
- 5+ years’ experience in a project environment (engineering and/or aviation)
- Technical management experience
- Budgeting skills and setting budget timelines
- Knowledge of PM software tools, methodologies and best practices
- Solid interpersonal skills and able to integrated into multi disciplinary team
- Risk and change management
Key responsibilities:
- Ensure tasks are delivered on time, within scope and budget
- Project planning participation
- Ensure co-ordination of project requirements, deadlines and schedules
- Stakeholder management
- Ensure quality standards adherence
- Conduct post task evaluation and be able to identify both successful and unsuccessful task elements.
Please apply online only if you are a good match and a South African citizen. We will endeavour to give feedback to matching candidates – however, if after two weeks you have received no feedback, kindly accept that your application was not successful
Orange Recruiting (Pty) Ltd
Your Specialists in Supply Chain and IT recruitment
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Normal company benefits