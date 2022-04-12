Project Manager

Apr 12, 2022

Skills and experience required

  • 5+ years’ experience in a project environment (engineering and/or aviation)
  • Technical management experience
  • Budgeting skills and setting budget timelines
  • Knowledge of PM software tools, methodologies and best practices
  • Solid interpersonal skills and able to integrated into multi disciplinary team
  • Risk and change management

Key responsibilities:

  • Ensure tasks are delivered on time, within scope and budget
  • Project planning participation
  • Ensure co-ordination of project requirements, deadlines and schedules
  • Stakeholder management
  • Ensure quality standards adherence
  • Conduct post task evaluation and be able to identify both successful and unsuccessful task elements.

