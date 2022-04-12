Project Manager

Skills and experience required

5+ years’ experience in a project environment (engineering and/or aviation)

Technical management experience

Budgeting skills and setting budget timelines

Knowledge of PM software tools, methodologies and best practices

Solid interpersonal skills and able to integrated into multi disciplinary team

Risk and change management

Key responsibilities:

Ensure tasks are delivered on time, within scope and budget

Project planning participation

Ensure co-ordination of project requirements, deadlines and schedules

Stakeholder management

Ensure quality standards adherence

Conduct post task evaluation and be able to identify both successful and unsuccessful task elements.

Please apply online only if you are a good match and a South African citizen. We will endeavour to give feedback to matching candidates – however, if after two weeks you have received no feedback, kindly accept that your application was not successful

