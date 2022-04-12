Python/RPA Senior Developer

Responsibilities:

  • Improvements and development of RPA/bots framework
  • Development of new web-based Python components
  • Management of other developers
  • Code review

Requirements:

  • Fluent English and excellent communication skills
  • Vast knowledge of Python
  • Knowledge of Selenium and Django framework is helpful
  • Experience with REST APIs
  • Experience with Agile/SCRUM and related testing frameworks
  • Knowledge of Atlassian suite or Azure DevOps
  • Experience with code review, management of junior developers

