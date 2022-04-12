Python/RPA Senior Developer

Responsibilities:
- Improvements and development of RPA/bots framework
- Development of new web-based Python components
- Management of other developers
- Code review
Requirements:
- Fluent English and excellent communication skills
- Vast knowledge of Python
- Knowledge of Selenium and Django framework is helpful
- Experience with REST APIs
- Experience with Agile/SCRUM and related testing frameworks
- Knowledge of Atlassian suite or Azure DevOps
- Experience with code review, management of junior developers