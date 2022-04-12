SAP CRM Consultant

Qualifications Required:
- Developer specific SAP [URL Removed] provide proof of Developer specific SAP Certificationwhen submitting CV
Experience Required
- 8-10 Years SAP Development Experience – Experience in software Architecture/design and development
Core Skills
- Analysing business requirements and identifying configuration, programming, report, interface, output files, security and roles requirements.- Performing SAP Programming in ABAP Object Oriented.- Testing and Debugging functions related to the implementation and enhancement of SAP modules.
Mandatory Requirements
- 8-10 Years SAP Development Experience – Experience in software Architecture/design- Developer specific SAP Certification.
Other Requirements
- EPIC knowledge and experience will be [URL Removed] Government experience would be beneficialIt is strongly recommended that potential candidates resides in Cape Town
Desired Skills:
- software Architecture
- design and development
- programming
- report
- ABAP Object Oriented
- Testing
- debugging
- SAP
- DEVELOPMENT
- SOFTWARE
- CRM
- SAP CRM
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate