SAP CRM Consultant

Apr 12, 2022

Qualifications Required:

  • Developer specific SAP [URL Removed] provide proof of Developer specific SAP Certificationwhen submitting CV

Experience Required

  • 8-10 Years SAP Development Experience – Experience in software Architecture/design and development

Core Skills

  • Analysing business requirements and identifying configuration, programming, report, interface, output files, security and roles requirements.- Performing SAP Programming in ABAP Object Oriented.- Testing and Debugging functions related to the implementation and enhancement of SAP modules.

Mandatory Requirements

  • 8-10 Years SAP Development Experience – Experience in software Architecture/design- Developer specific SAP Certification.

Other Requirements

  • EPIC knowledge and experience will be [URL Removed] Government experience would be beneficialIt is strongly recommended that potential candidates resides in Cape Town

Desired Skills:

  • software Architecture
  • design and development
  • programming
  • report
  • ABAP Object Oriented
  • Testing
  • debugging
  • SAP
  • DEVELOPMENT
  • SOFTWARE
  • CRM
  • SAP CRM

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

