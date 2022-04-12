Senior .Net Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding expertise of a forward-thinking & solutions-driven Senior .Net Developer is sought by a provider of cutting-edge IT products & business solutions based in Durbanville. You will be working on a magnitude of fresh & exciting development as well as enriching and expanding the current client production systems. You will be programming in the latest C# .Net language features while gaining masterful skills in MSSQL and working on real world systems alongside other skilful Senior, Intermediate and Junior Devs. The ideal candidate should understand every aspect of development, someone that could be the center of any technical topic around software development. You will also require 5 years’ C#.Net development experience and be proficient with SQL Server, HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, TFS & Azure DevOps. Applicants must be SA citizens, possess a valid Driver’s Licence and have no criminal, fraud or bad credit record.

REQUIREMENTS:

Non-negotiables –

Minimum of 5 years C# .Net development experience.

Must be a South African citizen.

Has a valid driver’s license.

No criminal record.

Clear fraud and credit record.

Skills –

Microsoft .Net C#.

Microsoft SQL Server.

HTML5 / CSS3 / JavaScript.

Microsoft TFS / Azure DevOps.

Advantageous –

Agile development.

Scrum and Kanban methodologies.

Understanding Design principles, patterns and structures.

Service Oriented Architecture.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Senior

.Net

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position