Senior UX Designer at Reverside

UX Engineer

We are looking for UX Engineer Professionals with 5 years solid development experience in Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery, Ubuntu OS, AWA ecosystem and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements:

As a UX Engineer, you will work alongside the Development teams, developing and implementing CI/CD Automation techniques and tools to improve the performance, stability, and reliability of the pipelines. Critically, in addition to the on-premises functionality the equivalent UX Engineer functionality needs to be built out for the AWS world for feature teams to start delivering functionality on AWS.

There is a very deliberate focus on moving applications into the cloud (specifically AWS) in the medium term. Several supporting infrastructure pieces (deployments, monitoring, dev tooling, etc.) need to be put in place for this to happen.

Make strides into enabling feature teams to deliver functionality in AWS.

Research, develop and implement approaches to allow automated and isolated testing against legacy and 3rd party systems.

Maintain and support the CI/CD infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Gitlab and in-house tooling.

Build out CI/CD processes to improve test isolation and performance. Actively work to improve our tools and processes to increase overall developer efficiency.

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Learn more/Apply for this position