Software Developer

Apr 12, 2022

Key Performance Areas

  • 5 + years’ experience with Microsoft .Net, MVC, Web API, SQL Server, and Visual Studio development environment
  • Expert level proficiency in .NET technologies including C#, ASP.NET, Entity Framework and Web Services
  • Experience developing and consuming REST based services.
  • Extensive relational database design and complex querying experience
  • Proficient with web front-end development including JavaScript / typescript, Ajax, HTML5, CSS,responsive Bootstrap, etc.
  • High proficiency coding in C#, .NET
  • Expert knowledge of Web Services and APIs using SOAP, REST, and JSON.
  • Ability to derive solid architecture, design and implementations from requirements
  • Adhere to coding standards, version and source control, task / bug tracking processes
  • Adhere to change management and defined SDLC (agile) processes
  • Perform dev testing of own assigned tasks

Qualifications

  • BSc Information Technology degree or similar

Experience
Specific Skills (Technical):

  • HTML5, CSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript,
  • NET MVC, C#, WEBAPI, Web Services
  • MS Visual Studio and MS SQL Server
  • GIT and continuous integration
  • Soap, JSON, XML, WCF, HTTP(S), REST

Nice to have

  • Experience on .NET Core MVC, .Net CORE API
  • Experience on single page framework, e.g. React, Angular / Vue

The successful applicant must have:

  • Be a team player that contribute by example
  • Be able and enjoy working in a team, under pressure with a high level of responsibility and accountability
  • Be self-driven, passionate, positive and have high energy levels
  • Willing to learn, keep up to date with technologies, contribute, mentor and assist other team members
  • Have knowledge of the agile process and be committed to adhere to processes around source control, standards, reviews, quality, release management, deployment, etc.
  • Be a logical thinker, organized, assertive and focused on delivering quality dev tested work
  • Have good verbal and written communication skills, and do not have a problem communicating and sharing with other members and management on a daily ongoing basis.

Desired Skills:

  • CSS
  • JavaScript
  • C#
  • JSON
  • XML
  • WCF
  • HTTP(S)
  • Bootstrap
  • HTML5
  • NET MVC
  • WEBAPI
  • Web Services
  • MS Visual Studio
  • MS SQL Server
  • GIT
  • Soap
  • NET CORE MVC
  • NET CORE API

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position