Software Tester

Apr 12, 2022

Key Performance Areas

  • Create test cases and test the functionality
  • You’ll run functional tests, customer scenario testing, stress testing, performance testing and scalability testing. The goal is to iron out any bugs and improve the quality of the system as a
  • whole.
  • Can make process improvement suggestions

Qualifications

ISTQB Foundation Certification

Experience

  • Specific Skills (Technical):
  • Extensive experience in related roles in the financial services industry
  • Agile / Scrum experience
  • Very good understanding of the software development process
  • Good communication ability
  • Ability to effectively translate business requirements in technology terminology
  • SQL Understanding
  • Frontend Testing
  • Backend Testing

Desired Skills:

  • financial services industry
  • Agile
  • Scrum
  • software development process
  • communication
  • technology terminology
  • business requirements
  • SQL
  • Backend Testing
  • Frontend Testing
  • ISTQB Foundation Certification
  • ISTQB

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position