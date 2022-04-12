Software Tester

Key Performance Areas
- Create test cases and test the functionality
- You’ll run functional tests, customer scenario testing, stress testing, performance testing and scalability testing. The goal is to iron out any bugs and improve the quality of the system as a
- whole.
- Can make process improvement suggestions
Qualifications
ISTQB Foundation Certification
Experience
- Specific Skills (Technical):
- Extensive experience in related roles in the financial services industry
- Agile / Scrum experience
- Very good understanding of the software development process
- Good communication ability
- Ability to effectively translate business requirements in technology terminology
- SQL Understanding
- Frontend Testing
- Backend Testing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree